Marathi Comedy Group 'Bhadipa' Gives 'Virushka' Fans Insight Into Their Lavish Home

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they have been expecting a child, and their fans cannot keep calm since they heard the news. A Marathi comedy group named Bhadipa came up with a witty video that gives Virushka's fans an insight into the couple's home. Featuring actors Prajakta Mali and Siddharth Menon, take a look at some stills from the video which give an insight into Virushka Lite's home.

Marathi comedy group gives insight into Virushka's home

Prajakta Mali is seen as Anushka Sharma in the video, while Siddharth Menon is seen as Virat Kohli. The original couple is fondly called as 'Virushka', while the Marathi comedy group called this couple 'Virushka Lite'. In the first scene, Anushka Sharma breaks the news of her expecting a child to Virat Kohli. The couple is seen in their well-equipped gym, similar to the one in the original couple's house.

The next scene is shot in the living room of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's home. As the couple, Virushka Lite are seen having a conversation in their living room, the backdrop of Mumbai city in the background is too beautiful to miss. Anushka Sharma has often shared pictures on Instagram where a similar backdrop of the city is visible. The Marathi comedy group did an amazing job in recreating it, giving fans an insight into the lovely couple's lavish home.

Another sequence where 'Virushka Lite' is seen in twinning black outfits, is a scene from their bedroom. They are seen discussing Anushka Sharma's baby shower. This scene gives Virushka's fans an insight into the couple's bedroom, which has plush cushions and interiors.

Another scene featuring Virushka Lite is from their drawing-room, which has a balcony and a backdrop, from where almost the entire city can be seen. Virat Kohli aka Siddhart Menon is seen sitting on a plush leather couch, promoting his team, Royal Challengers Banglore.

Check out the entire video below-

