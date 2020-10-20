Marathi Film 'Doctor Doctor' To Hit OTT Platform Zee Plex Soon; Watch Trailer

Prathamesh Parab recently announced that Marathi film Doctor Doctor will be released on OTT platform Zee Plex. Announcing the exciting news, the Marathi actor took to his Instagram handle to share the film's official poster look. He also announced Doctor Doctor release date as October 30, 2020, Friday. Take a look at Doctor Doctor's poster.

Doctor Doctor Poster

In this poster look, one can spot Antara Patil, Prathamesh Parab and Parth Bhalerao. Antara Patil can be seen wearing a red dress and a stethoscope. Prathamesh Parab and Parth Bhalerao hold injections in their hand and can be seen hiding Antara. The poster reveals Doctor Doctor's release date while announcing its exclusive premiere on Zee Plex.

In the caption, the actor shared that this is a fun and comedy film. He said that two supercool doctors are bringing a dose of comedy, referring to Parth Bhalerao and his character. He also announced that the film's trailer was released. The actor urged his fans to watch and share the trailer.

Prathamesh Parab's Instagram caption read as:

Announcement....ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

à¤¹à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤…à¤¨à¤²à¥‰à¤•à¤šà¥€ à¤®à¤œà¤¾ à¤…à¤œà¥‚à¤¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¥©à¥¦ à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤Ÿà¥‹à¤¬à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥‚à¤¨ @zeeplexofficial à¤µà¤° à¤•à¥‰à¤®à¥‡à¤¡à¥€à¤šà¤¾ à¤¡à¥‹à¤¸ à¤˜à¥‡à¤Šà¤¨ à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ à¤¦à¥‹à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤°à¤•à¥‚à¤² à¤¡à¥‰à¤•à¥à¤Ÿà¤°à¥à¤¸!!

Trailer à¤²à¤—à¥‡à¤š à¤¬à¤˜à¤¾ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤µà¤¾à¤Ÿà¤¾....ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

Link in bio

#DoctorDoctor #PosterOutNow (To add to the fun of this unlock, two supercool doctors are bringing a dose of comedy on @zeeplexofficial from October 30 !! Watch the trailer immediately and share .... Link in bio)

Also Read | Isha Koppikar rings in her mother's birthday, gives a sneak-peek into the celebrations

Fans' reactions

Fans seem excited about the upcoming film. One of the users commented, 'BestðŸ”¥ prathamesh and parth in one frame ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥,abhi maja aayega na bhidu ðŸ”¥', while another added, 'Wah wah wah parth aani prathmesh mhanje nusta bobhataðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ nakki pahu'. Another fan reaction read as 'Ala re allaaaaa..... Pritam Ani Sagar da cha Doctor Doctor allaaaaa.... Parth Ani Prathamesh la gheun dhamal karayla doctor doctor ala.... All the best to you all dears... Keep it up.ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘#doctordoctor'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Prathamesh Parab Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Sayali Sanjeev plays devotional song 'Vithu Mauli' on harmonium, fans say 'khup chan'

Doctor Doctor's cast includes Prathamesh Parab, Parth Bhalerao, Anatara Patil, Amol Kagne, Ramesh Pardeshi, Devendra Gaikwad, Priyanka Shivarkar, Shital Dhekale and many more. Parth Bhalerao's movie is bankrolled by Kiran Kashinath Kumawat, Suraj Dagade Patil, and Sagar Pathak. This is the second film in line by director Pritam SK Patil.

Also Read | K Dramas 'Search', 'Start-Up' & 'Lie After Lie' earn record-breaking ratings; know details

Also Read | Robert Redford's son James Redford passes away at age 58; wife Kylie says 'heartbroken'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.