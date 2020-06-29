'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Akshaya Naik To Star In ‘Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular Hindi television shows. It features Shivangi Joshi, Moshin Khan, Hina Khan, and Karan Mehra in key roles. The show also features Akshaya Naik in a key role. The actor will soon be featuring in one of the upcoming Marathi shows titled Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli. Read on to know details about the story:

Akshaya Naik to feature in Marathi show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Akshaya Naik is all geared up to entertain her fans and admirers with her upcoming Marathi show. The actor gained immense popularity for her performance as Ananya in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has got an opportunity to essay a character in her upcoming show. The show will air on Colours Marathi channel.

The channel recently dropped a promo clip and Akshaya Naik can be seen describing her character in the new show. In the promo clip shared by the channel, Akshaya Naik shared about what people look for while searching for a bride and shared some aspects like the skin tone, behaviour, and thoughts. She further shared that many have declined her for her physique.

Even though one of her grooms was healthier in appearance, she was the one who got rejected. She shares, however, there must be someone who will find beauty in her heart than her physique. Through the clip, Akshaya Naik can be seen describing her character in the upcoming Marathi show, Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli. Reportedly, the upcoming Marathi show, Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli featuring Akshaya Naik will revolve around women who face personal issues like body shaming in their daily lives.

Akshaya Naik is known for her appearances in several TV shows. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai garnered her widespread attention. Apart from that, the actor has also been a part of several other TV shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and MTV Big F and others. The actor is also known for her singing and dancing skills, apart from her fashion sense and style. Akshaya Naik has a huge fan following on social media platforms and entertains fans with her sartorial choices and updates them about her daily activities.

