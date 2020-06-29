'Tuzyat Jiv Rangala', Featuring Akshaya Deodar And Hardeek Joshi, Resumes Shooting

Tuzyat Jiv Rangala, featuring Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi, is one of the most-watched Marathi tv shows and the filming of the show was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises. However, as per reports, the filming has now been resumed. Hardeek Joshi shared the news of the resume of the shooting of Tuzyat Jiv Rangala.

Tuzyat Jiv Rangala resumes shoot

There have been several Marathi tv shows that resumed their shoot. Tuzyat Jiv Rangala is the latest to resume the shoot. Undertaking precautions and following the guidelines given by the government, the show resumed shoot on Friday, that is, June 26. The government recently gave permission to the film industry to resume their work while taking the necessary precautions and strictly following the guidelines.

The makers, actors, and crew members of Tuzyat Jiv Rangala got the green signal from the government, and the makers geared up for the further procedure. Reportedly, the crew members of the show sanitized their sets and resumed their shoot on Friday. All the actors including Hardeek Joshi were excited about getting back on the sets.

Joshi took to Instagram and shared the news. The actor shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram that showcases the crew praying before resuming the shoot. Hardeek Joshi accompanied the pictures with a caption. She wrote, ''Happy to inform you my dear family that on the auspicious occassion of Chatrapati Shahu maharaj jayanti we have started the shoot for tujyat jeev rangala from today with all the safety measures of physical distancing. Now life is getting back on the track. See you guys soon. Tjr will rock again keep supporting keep your blessings 🙏🏻 thank you 🙏🏻 #zeemarathiofficial #ranastyle💪🏻😎 #chaltayki''. Check out the post shared by Hardeek Joshi on Instagram:

Reportedly, the crew members and actors of Tuzyat Jiv Rangala reached Kolhapur around the first week of June. According to reports, the actors followed the guidelines given by the government and followed the quarantine tenure before resuming for the shoot. Reportedly, the actors and other team members also got tested for the virus, and only after that did they begin with the shooting.

