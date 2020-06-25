Swaroop Sawant's Directorial Debut 'Khurchi's' Teaser Out; Watch

Swaroop Sawant is making her directorial debut with her upcoming film titled, Khurchi. The teaser of the upcoming Marathi movie is out. The teaser has garnered over a whopping one lakh views on YouTube in just a day. It has become quite popular among fans now. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Khurchi: Teaser of Swaroop Sawant's upcoming film out

Swaroop Sawant will be making his directorial debut with Khurchi. Reportedly, the film will showcase several new faces in the Marathi film industry and a lot of new names would be introduced. The makers of the film recently dropped a motion poster. Check out the poster below:

The motion poster released showcases a little boy talking about dreaming big in life. His adorable voice is one of the major highlights of the teaser that has been released. The makers of the film are yet to reveal the storyline of the film. The teaser starts with the title of the movie, Khurchi. However, in the background, a little boy says that his father always tells him even though one is young one can still dream about bigger things.

The film Khurchi is produced under the banner name, Aaradhya motion films, and is helmed by Swaroop Vaishali Balasaheb Sawant. The movie is produced by Santosh Vasant Hagawane and the executive producer for the film is Sachin Dubale Patil with the production manager being Vishnu Ghorpade. The story is penned by director Swaroop Vaishali Balasaheb Sawant himself and Keshaw Kalyankar. The film is also edited by the director himself and the music is composed by Prathamesh Prajakta Pravin Kanade. The movie is scheduled to release in the year 2021. However, no official release dates have been announced yet.

The makers of the film are yet to disclose any further details of the movie. Although no more details are disclosed, the film has created a wave of excitement and a lot of buzz on social media upon the release of the teaser. Check out Swaroop Sawnat's teaser for Khurchi:

