Subodh Bhave Extends Support To Victims Of Cyclone Nisarga; Urges Fans To Help

Various prominent personalities from several industries have lent support to the victims of cyclone Nisarga across the state of Maharashtra. Tula Pahate Re actor Subodh Bhave also lent his helping hand to the people affected by the cyclone. In the recent posts shared by the Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar actor, he also urged fans to lend their helping hands to the needy. Read on to know details about the story:

Subodh Bhave helps the victims of cyclone Nisarga

Subodh Bhave chose to lend his helping hand to all the people affected by the natural calamity. In the recent posts shared by the actor on social media platforms, the actor spoke about his support. Bhave shared how he along with his team supported around 400 families by providing the people with essential things like groceries and other food. Not only that, but Subhodh Bhave also shared pictures of the initiative started by him.

The actor named his foundation 'Bhavbandh'. Subodh Bhave shared pictures of the kits that contained all the essentials that were to be supplied to the victims of the storm. In the picture, viewers can see that the actor has shared photos of the bus that travelled to the affected regions like the Konkan area with aims to supply the essential items. Check out the post shared by Subhodh Bhave:

Subodh Bhave lent his helping hand to the victims through his initiative. The actor also urged all his fans and followers on social media to lend their helping hand like through donations. He explained the plight of the victims of the cyclone. In the video shared by Subodh Bhave, the actor can be seen tracing back his roots to regions of the Sahyadri and all the people who reside in these regions. Check out the video shared by Subodh Bhave on his official Instagram:

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in the popular television show titled, Tule Pahate Re. He essayed the role of Vikrant Saranjame/Gaja Patil. The show aired on Zee Marathi. The show also features Gayatri Datar and Abhidnya Bhave in lead roles. The show garnered widespread attention from the viewers.

