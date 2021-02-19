'Mass Masala' Cast: All About The Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Mass Masala is a 2019 Hindi dubbed version of the 2017 Telugu film Nakshatram. The film is directed by Krishna Vamsi. Mass Masala cast includes Sundeep Kishan, Tanish, Regina Cassandra, Pragya Jaiswal, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

The story revolves around a police officer who decides to serve the country despite being rejected for the job. Later, he gets into a tiff with the wayward son of an honest cop. The IMDb rating of Nakshatram is 4.5 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Mass Masala.

Also read: James Bond Cast: Will Daniel Craig Return As The Iconic Spy After 'No Time To Die'?

Mass Masala cast

Sundeep Kishan as Rama Rao

Sundeep played the lead role of Rama Rao, an aspiring police officer who was born in a family of people serving in the police department. He dreams of serving society by following his family legacy. Unfortunately, he is not deemed qualified for the job and decides to perform the duties of a cop without any uniform. Sundeep predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. He was seen in films such as Ra Ra... Krishnayya, Maanagaram, Nenjil Thunivirundhal and more.

Also read: '21 Jump Street' Cast: Check Out The List Of Actors In This Buddy Cop Action Comedy Movie

Tanish as Rahul

Tanish played Rahul who is the wayward son of an honest cop. He has appeared in films such as Nachavule, Ride, Telugabbai, Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, and more. He has also been a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Regina Cassandra as Jamuna

Regina played Jamuna in the film. She is primarily active in Tamil and Telugu films. She has worked in various commercials and also acted in several short films.

Also read: 'Nyay: The Justice': Film To Be Made On Sushant's Mysterious Death; Check Cast Details

Pragya Jaiswal as Kiran Reddy IPS

Pragya portrayed the role of an IPS officer in the film. She is known for her role in the period drama Kanche directed by Krish. She has appeared in films such as Kurukshetra, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Achari America Yatra and others.

Prakash Raj as Parasuramaiah IPS

Prakash portrayed Parasuramaiah who is an honest police commissioner of Hyderabad. He vows to rid the city of terrorist activities and forms a crack team for the same. Prakash is known for his works in the South Indian film industry as well as Bollywood.

Also read: 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Release Date, Cast And Other Details About The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.