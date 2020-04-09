'Master' Director Unveils New Poster, Announce Vijay Starrer Will Release Soon; See Pic

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay's highly awaited film, Master, was initially set to release on April 9, 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all theatres across the country have shut down. All films that were set to release this month, including Thalapathy Vijay's Master, have been pushed back to a later date. But the makers of Master still had something special planned for Thalapathy Vijay's fans on the film's initial release date.

'Master' filmmakers share a new poster of the movie

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

April 9, 2020, was initially supposed to be the release date of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. However, the film was pushed back due to the Coronavirus lockdown in India. But the director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj, still had something special to share with fans of Thalapathy Vijay. The director recently shared a brand new poster for Master on his official social media page.

In the caption for the post, director Lokesh Kanagaraj claimed that survival is prioritised over celebration. The director also promised Thalapathy Vijay's fans that the film would receive a new release date soon. However, for now, he asked fans to stay indoors during the Coronavirus crisis.

Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of the main antagonist in the film. Andrea Jeremiah will also play an important supporting role in the film.

According to various reports, Master will finally be released in theatres sometime in May of 2020, after the end of the Coronavirus lockdown. However, these reports have not been confirmed and no official announcement has been made.

Thalapathy Vijay last featured in Bigil, where he played dual roles as a father and his son. The film was well-received by fans and also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara in lead roles. Bigil was the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019, earning over Rs 300 Crores at the Box Office.

