Master's Writer Tweets About Keeping Spirits High As Film Gets Delayed

The release of Vijay’s Master has been one of the most anticipated events in the Tamil film industry. The film was supposed to hit the theatres around this time but had to be pushed forward due to the Coronavirus crisis. One of the writers of the film, Rathna Kumar, recently tweeted in an attempt to get the spirits of Thalapathy Vijay fans high.

Rathna Kumar tweets to cheer up Vijay fans

Rathna Kumar, one of the dialogue writers of Vijay’s upcoming film Master, recently tweeted about the release of the film. He mentioned how the film would have been released by now if things were fine around the world. He has written about how Coronavirus outbreak affected the release and has, in turn, led to the fans being sad about it. He also pointed out how a number of negative things including pollution, protest, and raids that have been happening for a while now. Rathna Kumar also tried to get the spirits of the fans high through the tweet by telling them that the last laugh will be theirs at the end of all this struggle. He also mentioned how survival is of utmost importance and celebrations can follow later. Have a look at the tweet from Rathna Kumar’s account here.

#Master would have released by now if #CoronaOutbreak didn't happen. Can see lot of sad tweets, As a fan it hurts big. Pollution, Protests, Raid & now this. Anyway we will have the last laugh💪😊.

Survival First😷

Celebrations Later 🎉🥳

Suddenly this selfie looks Nostalgic😌😍 pic.twitter.com/bBRqjBRePI — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 8, 2020

About Master

Master is an action thriller film which was all set to hit theatres in April 2020. The film stars South Indian superstar Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The direction of Master has been done by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has also contributed to the story of the film. Have a look at the poster of Master here.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

