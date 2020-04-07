'Master' Fame Lokesh Kanagaraj Warns Twitterati Of Fake Accounts Created On His Name

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming movie, Master, on Tuesday, shared a piece of information on his social media. He revealed that he is only accessible on Twitter, while the handles with his name on other social networking sites are fake. Kanagaraj's tweet comes after many distributors and theatre chain owners in Tamil Nadu started posting a cryptic post on their social media handles. All the theatre chain owners started tweeting "Master", leading to speculations that the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer are going to announce the release date of the film.

Following the theatre chain owners' tweets, multiple fake social media accounts were created in Lokesh Kanagaraj's name. The fake social media accounts started speculating Master's release date, sending fans into a tizzy. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter handle to call-out the fake accounts and also warned everyone about the fake social media accounts.

Check out his tweet:

Guys, I’m not in facebook or instagram I’m active only in @twitter all other accounts are FAKE Beware! — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 6, 2020

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, was initially supposed to release on April 9, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film is pushed to a later date. The movie, pre-dominantly shot in Chennai and the areas surrounding the city, will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, the makers of Master organised an audio launch event in Chennai. The audio launch event was an extravagant affair.

