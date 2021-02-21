'Master' Is Thalapathy Vijay's First Pan-India Release; Read Trivia

Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited movie Master released on January 13, 2021, and fans couldn't keep calm. The action thriller movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Vijay Sethupathy as a fearsome villain. Along with the two, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj are part of the supporting cast. Very few fans might know that Master is Vijay's first movie which got first pan-India release. Read further to know more about Master movie trivia.

Master movie trivia

As per IMDB trivia, the movie marks the first pan-India release for Thalapathy Vijay and it was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Another fascinating trivia about the movie is that the lead actors worked together for the first time in the film. Thalapathy Vijay worked with music composer Anirudh after a six-year break. The movie also marks Vijay's first time working with the director and the team.

Only a few fans might know that this is the first movie where Vijay acted as a professor. Gouri G Kishan, the actor who plays the role of Savitha, made her debut with the movie 96 in the year 2018 with Vijay Sethupathy. In both the movies, the actors did not share screen space. The movie has become the highest-grossing film of 2021 so far immediately after its release. It went on to set a record as the first Indian film to reach the number one spot at the global box office. Master is director Lokesh Kanagaraj's third film.

Thalapathy Vijay's movies

The actor made his debut with Naalaiya Theerpu in the year 1992. Earlier, he acted in drama as a child artist. Thalapathy Vijay's movies that remain widely popular include Thirupaachi (2005), Sachein (2005), Sivakasi (2005), Pokkiri (2007), Vettaikaaran (2009), Thuppakki (2012) Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018), Bigil (2019) and more. The actor works predominately in the Tamil industry and has done over 64 movies. He is also the highest-paid actor in the industry. He has also bagged various awards like one United Kingdom Award, eight Vijay Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and a SIIMA Award.

