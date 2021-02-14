Thalapathy Vijay's Top Five Films To Watch; Have A Look At The List

Thalapathy Vijay has been one of the top Tamil film industry actors for a long time now. He has worked in a number of films that have received massive success. Having been in this profession for nearly four decades, he had added a lot of popular movies to his collection. With his fan following growing with every passing year, his films get a grand welcome on the box office, as his followers make sure to watch his films without fail. Have a look at some of the most successful Thalapthy Vijay’s movies till date.

Top five Thalapthy Vijay’s movies

Pokkiri

Released in 2007, this film is directed by well-known dance choreographer and director Prabhu Deva. Thalapathy Vijay has played the role of Thamizh, a violent thug who works for money. While he stays right in the middle of crime, he loves a girl called Shruthi, who repels his violent demeanour. The film stars Asin and Prakash Raj in prominent characters as well. The film earned Rs. 44 crores at the box office, according to IMDb.

Kaththi

This film has been directed by A. R. Murugadoss and was released in 2014. Vijay has played a double role in this movie and the film portrays the issue of farmer’s suicide that takes place due to corporate greed. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Neil Nitin Mukesh in major roles. The film went on to cross Rs. 130 crore in box office collection, according to International Business Times.

Poove Unakkaga

This film was one of the earliest films of Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vikraman, the 1996 movie portrays the enmity created between families of a boy and a girl who elope and get married. The film also stars Sangita and Anju Aravind. The box office collection of this film was Rs. 10 crores, according to dsrmedias.com.

Thuppakki

Thuppakki is yet another film starring Vijay which is directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The actor has played the role of an Indian Army captain who sets out to eliminate deadly terrorist sleeper cell. The film was later remade in Hindi titled Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starring Akshay Kumar. The movie went on to collect Rs. 130 crore at the box office, according to IMDb.

Master

The comeback of Thalapathy Vijay in Master after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown was one of his most awaited ventures. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Even though the film released in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, it managed to get massive success at the box office. The film has earned Rs. 242.5 crores at the box office, according to FilmiBeat.

