Thalapathy Vijay's Unseen BTS Picture With Master Co-star Leaves Fans In Awe

Actor Dheena who was recently seen sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the movie Master took to his Instagram feed today on February 2, 2021, to share a picture with the superstar. The post is receiving massive love and has been shared by quite a lot of fan pages across the photo-sharing platform. Read along and take a look at the picture here.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets OTT Release; '#MasterOnPrime' Takes Over Social Media

Dheena shares unseen picture with Thalapathy Vijay from the movie Master

Actor Dheena played the role of Sheena, a teenager in the recent Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The former took to his Instagram account today on February 2, 2021, to share an unseen picture with his JD Master from the movie and it has gone viral on social media. The picture features Vijay having Dheena’s face cupped in his hands as the two have what seems like a serious conversation.

For the caption, Dheena wrote, “Love from master” followed by heart eyes and red heart emoji and the hashtag #Thalapathy. Further on he thanked Lokesh Kanagaraj who directed the project, as well as the producers and banners that were on board the project. The movie marked the second collaboration of Kanagaraj and Dheena, who have worked together prior to this in the movie Kaithi.

The post has received major love from fans and followers of both the actors. A great number of fan pages of Vijay have reposted the picture in stories and on their feeds. The post has received over 106k likes so far since it was shared today morning by Dheena. The comments section too is filled with all the love for the picture; take a look here.

Also Read: 'Master' Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's Lifetime Collection Revealed

More about Master

The movie revolves around the life of a Professor JD who amends illegal practices that are taking place at a dangerous correctional facility with the instructions of the mastermind Bhavani, a ruthless don. The lead roles of JD and Bhavani are portrayed by Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, respectively. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial made it to theatres on January 13, 2021, and has become a box-office hit worldwide. It also stars Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan, Gouri Kishan, and Shanthanu in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Did You Know Thalapathy Vijay's Production House Is Named After His Sister?

Also Read: 'Master' Movie Shooting Location: Know Where Thalapathy Vijay's Blockbuster Was Filmed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.