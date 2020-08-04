Malavika Mohanan Gets Special Birthday Gift From 'Master' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Malavika Mohanan, who is set to feature in a lead role in Vijay's 'Master', is celebrating her 27th birthday on August 4. On her birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is the director of Master, shared a common display picture (DP) for fans. Take a look at the ravishing photo shared by the Kaithi director.

Lokesh Kanagaraj gives Malavika a special gift

As Malavika turns 27, fans have already started pouring in their heartfelt wishes for the Beyond the Clouds actor. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of her upcoming film Master, gave her a unique gift. The director shared a particular birthday display picture of Malavika.

This unique poster featured Malavika in her ethnic avatar. The actor can be seen wearing a sheer white floral saree and is seen holding a red rose in her hand. The image has a fairytale-like feel. Lokesh Kanagaraj was very happy and excited to release a particular DP for Malavika Mohanan's fans. Fans have also been loving this new DP and have already started sharing it on social media under the hashtag, #HBDMalavikaMohanan.

A few hours later, Malavika Mohanan also replied on the Lokesh Kanagaraj picture. The actor thanked director Lokesh for sharing an adorable image. Malavika further wrote that she wanted to celebrate her birthday with #TeamMaster in Chennai, but "stupid COVID" did not allow her to do so.

Thank you so much @Dir_Lokesh ! ☺️ 🙏🏻 Was waiting to celebrate with #TeamMaster in Chennai, but stupid covid ☹️ https://t.co/busEZ8ztEX — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) August 3, 2020

About the film Master

Malavika Mohanan, who made her acting debut with Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam film Pattam Pole, is gearing up for her big venture titled Master. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in pivotal roles and is reported to be a college drama, where Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay will be essaying the role of professors. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial was earlier slated to release on April 9, 2020; however, the release got pushed due to the COVID pandemic.

On the work front

Besides the upcoming film, Malavika Mohanan, in an interview with entertainment portal Pinkvilla, revealed that she has also signed a big-budgeted Bollywood film. The actor disclosed that she signed on the dotted line a few days ago. According to the same report, the project will be announced soon.

