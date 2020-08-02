Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Other South Actors Who Are Complete Water-babies

South actors like Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni and others have often posted pictures enjoying their pool time. Not just the pool, but some actors also love beaches and never shy away from posting photos. Here's a list of such actors who are complete water-babies.

These South actors are complete water-babies

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is a very popular name in the South and Hindi movie industry. The actor, who has been making the headlines lately regarding her new large-scale project opposite South superstar, Prabhas, had once shared a picture of herself by the waters. In the picture, Pooja Hedge can be seen wearing a maroon colour top with white colour floral print all over it. She has worn skin-fit black colour leggings under her top. The actor has left her hair open and can be seen feeling overwhelmed by the river in between huge mountains.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is a very well-known name in the South movie industry. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Kajal Aggarwal has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. In this picture shared by Kajal Aggarwal on her social media, she can be seen goofing around the pool. She has worn a sleeveless blue colour knee-length dress and left her hair open, and can be seen enjoying splashing the water just like a kid enjoys in a candy store.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has made a very successful career for herself in the South and Hindi movie industry. The actor, who was last seen on-screen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi (2020) has been giving major water baby vibes ever since she posted this picture. In this picture, Rakul Preet is seen sitting in a large float, enjoying herself inside the pool. Rakul Preet Singh has worn a black colour one-piece swimwear and has left her hair open.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan is a popular name in the acting industry. The actor is majorly recognised for the character she played in the blockbuster South Indian movie, The Great Father (2017). She has set the internet on fire with a picture of herself at the beach. In the picture, Malavika Mohanan has worn a black colour halter neck sports bra with a green colour design printed all over it. She has left her hair open, letting the breeze flow them naturally.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani has been in the acting industry ever since she was a child. Having conquered the world of acting, Hansika is now being spotted giving major fashion goals lately. In this picture of Hansika Motwani, she can be seen standing at an infinite pool with the sea behind her. She has worn a black colour one-piece swimwear with red and white colour floral design printed all over it. She has tied her hair in a bun and can be seen enjoying her time while holding a drink in one hand.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has been a part of some major blockbuster movies in the South and the Hindi industry. On World Natures Day, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself having the time of her life sitting on a huge rock in the middle of a waterfall. Tamannaah Bhatia has worn an all-black outfit and can be seen having a wide smile on her face.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented and A-listed actors in the South movie industry. In the picture, she can be seen peacefully chilling near the waters, while relaxing on a swing. She has worn a pink colour two-piece swimwear with black colour floral design printed all over it.

