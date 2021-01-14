Bhumi Pednekar Reveals That Her Pimple Is 'back To Torture Her', Posts Picture

Bhumi Pednekar is quite active on her social media as she often shares glimpses from her work. The actor is currently shooting for Badhaai Do and is facing a major issue. She shared a picture without makeup to her followers and said something is 'back to torture her'. Take a look at the picture and read on.

Bhumi Pednekar reveals that her pimple is back to annoy her

Bhumi Pednekar shared a boomerang on her Instagram story to reveal a pimple of hers. The actor, who is often seen with makeup, appeared without makeup during a shoot and shared that a pimple is back to 'torture' her. Bhumi was dressed in a woollen overcoat to protect her from cold. She seemed angry as she showed her fans her annoying pimple. Take a look at the picture here:

A sneak peek into Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar often shares videos and pictures from her work-life. She shared a picture with her co-star Rajkummar Rao on her Instagram. The picture is from the shoot for Bhadhai Do. Bhumi wrote, "Do mastane chale zindagi banane, Bande sayane aur naam ke deewane" Bhumi and Rajkummar clicked the picture as they were lying on a bed during a scene. She also shared a picture of herself as she was dressed in an all-black outfit. Bhumi wore black wide-legged jeans and a black top. She posed on a staircase for the camera. Here are Bhumi Pednekar's photos from her Instagram.

She shared a picture of herself posing on yet another staircase. This time Bhumi was dressed in casuals. She wore blue denim shorts and a white t-shirt. She paired her outfit with white sneakers. Bhumi wrote that she was Sun-Dazing. She also shared a picture as she was dressed in a retro outfit. She wore black bell-bottoms and white polka dot shirt.

Bhumi Pednekar on the work front

Bhumi was last seen in Durgamati which premiered on Amazon Prime Videos. She was seen playing the lead role of IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan. She is currently caught up in shooting Badhaai Do. The Badhaai Do cast features Bhumi and Rajkummar in the lead role where Bhumi will be seen playing the role of Sumi. Rajkummar will be playing a cop in the film directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

