'Lockup' Tamil Movie Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Venkat Prabhu Star In This Thriller Drama

Lockup Tamil movie released on August 14, 2020. The movie is helmed by SG Charles and bankrolled under the banner Shvedh Productions. The movie stars Vaibhav Reddy in the lead role. The thriller drama started streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. Here is all you need to about the Lockup Tamil movie cast.

'Lockup' Tamil movie cast

Vaibhav Reddy as Vasanth

Actor Vaibhav essays the role of a police officer, Vasanth, in Lockup. In the film, Vasanth is desperately awaiting promotion as he has to prove to his girlfriend Meena’s father that he is capable enough to take care of his daughter. Vaibhav Reddy is the son of noted Telugu film director, A. Kodandarami Reddy. He made his feature film debut with the 2007 Telugu film Godava under his father's direction. He is best known for his performances in Venkat Prabhu films Saroja, Goa and Mankatha.

Vani Bhojan as Meena

Vani Bhojan plays the female lead as Meena. Meena is the love interest of Vaibhav’s character Vasanth. Vani Bhojan debuted in a Tv serial along with Krishna in Deivamagal telecast on Sun Tv. She is also known well as ‘Deivamagal Sathya’ because of her role.

Venkat Prabhu as Moorthy

Venkat essays the role of a senior officer, Moorthy. In the film, Moorthy is involved in all sorts of illegal activities. While Vasanth is a junior officer and is desperate to get a promotion, Moorthy takes full advantage of the former. Not just that, he also tries to put Vasanth behind the bars for Malliga’s murder.

Venkat Prabhu has worked as an actor, director and playback singer in the Tamil film industry. He stole the spotlight for the first time when he turned director with the summer hit Chennai 600028, after which he directed the comedy-thriller film Saroja, which again proved to be a commercial success.

Shamna Kasim as Malliga

Shamna Kasim plays a vital role in the film. The film revolves around the murder investigation of Malliga. The cops also investigate the rape case of Poorna’s daughter. She started her career as a dancer. She gained recognition when she was competing in the Super Dancer show (Amrita TV). Later, she acted in a number of movies in Malayalam and Tamil languages. She has appeared in the popular Tamil film, Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu.

Easwari Rao as Illavarasi

Easwari Rao plays the character of Inspector Illavarasi, who takes up the murder and rape case to investigate. She is concerned and determined about solving the case and bringing justice to Malliga and her daughter. She has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. Eswari received praises for her performance as Selvi in Kaala (2018) in which she starred alongside Rajinikanth.

