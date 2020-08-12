These Mayuri Deshmukh-Aashutosh Bhakre's Pics Show How Picture Perfect They Were Together

Marathi film actor Aashutosh Bhakre allegedly died by suicide on July 29, 2020. The 32-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Nanded, in Marathwada region. Aashutosh Bhakre was married to popular Marathi television actor Mayuri Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot four years back in 2016.

Aashutosh Bhakre rose to fame after he featured in the 2013 film Bhakar. He has also acted in Ichar Tharla Pakka, in which he was credited for his stellar acting skills. Aashutosh Bhakre’s wife Mayuri Deshmukh rose to fame for her role in the television show Khulta Kali Khulena. She also acted in a film titled 31 divas opposite Marathi television actor Shashank Ketkar. Check out some of the most adorable pictures of the star-studded couple.

Mayuri Deshmukh and Ashutosh Bhakare's photos

Aashutosh Bhakre and Mayuri Deshmukh shared a picture together on their first Diwali as a married couple. In the picture, the couple was dressed up in traditional Indian attire. Mayuri wore a yellow coloured sari and completed the look with some heavy jewellery. She had her hair tied up in a loose bun and she wore minimum makeup. Aashutosh wore a dark olive green coloured kurta with golden design. While sharing the picture, Aashutosh Bhakre mentioned that the couple was at his hometown to celebrate the festival.

Aashutosh Bhakre shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife Mayuri Deshmukh on the occasion of her birthday. In the post he mentioned, “our love, trust and respect for each other will always be rock solid. None of the forces of universe can change it. We will always be there for each other this day and everyday to come” [sic]. He also mentioned that he feels blessed to have her in his life. Aashutosh wore a white coloured suit and a purple coloured shirt. The shirt matched the purple coloured dress that his wife wore. Mayuri looked divine as she left her hair open and wore minimum makeup.

Mayuri Deshmukh shared the formula for a fun partnership in one of her pictures. She wrote, “When one is stressed out, the other should be goofy.. that's one small trick for a fun partnership” [sic]. In the picture, she is seen talking animatedly over the phone, while her husband Aashutosh Bhakre smiles adorably at the camera. In the picture, Mayuri wore a pink coloured dress and a contrasting white and golden coloured dupatta. She wore some traditional jewellery and had her hair tied back in a ponytail. On the other hand, Aashutosh wore a simple black coloured Kurta in the picture.

In 2018, Mayuri Deshmukh took to her Instagram account and shared a sweet post to mark the anniversary. She wrote that the couple survived one more year of togetherness and faced all the ups and downs along with each other. In the selfie, Mayuri wore a purple coloured top and complemented the look with a pair of dark coloured shades. Mayuri’s husband Aashutosh Bhakre wore a Games of Thrones T-shirt and also covered his eyes with a pair of sunglasses. The couple looked adorable celebrated their togetherness.

Mayuri Deshmukh shared a monochrome picture of the couple sitting on a bench together. Mayuri Deshmukh mentioned that she feels soothed to know that Aashutosh Bhakre will always be there to sit beside her. In the picture, Aashutosh Bhakre gazes at his wife affectionately, in the picture. Fans claimed that Mayuri Deshmukh and Aashutosh Bhakre were the ‘cutest couple’.

