Mayuri Deshmukh Bids Adieu To 'Teesre Badshah Hum' Team, Says 'letting Go Is Hard'

Mayuri Deshmukh who played 'Charu' in the Marathi drama play, Teesre Badshah Hum, recently penned a heartfelt note for her fans and co-stars as she quit the play. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her co-stars. Helmed by Paritosh Pradhan, Teesre Badshah Hum stars Sunil Barve, Abhidnya Bhave and Mayuri Deshmukh. Announcing the emotional news, the actor said, "Letting go is always hard. Pressing the pause button for 'Teesre Badshah Hum' for a while now".

Mayuri Deshmukh's heartfelt note for Teesre Badshah Hum team

Mayuri Deshmukh further informed her fans, "A talented actress will be taking over my role of Charu very soon". However, she didn't reveal her replacement. Thanking fans for the love and support, the star said, "Thank you maay baap prekshak for the immense love you all showered upon me, upon us!!". Talking about her co-stars, Deshmukh said, "A big cheers to two of the best co-stars I've worked with!!".

Mayuri shared that Sunil Barve is the sweetest, most giving, and a very secure artist. Sending a message to the latter, she added, "An absolute delight n pleasure sharing the stage with you n learning a million things from you and your incredible craft!!!". Talking about Abhidnya Bhave, the Khulta Kali Khulena fame said, "Great chemistry between two female co-stars is rare and m glad we hit the right cord both on and off stage!! You handled me so well both on and off stage!! May our chemistry only get better, whether on stage, off stage, on screen, off screen, wherever" (sic).

Also Read | 'Imlie' actor Mayuri Deshmukh 'echoes Meryl Streep's sentiments': 'Have no patience'

Mayuri Deshmukh went on to thank the play's director Paritosh Pradhan. She also tagged Kshitij Kulkarni, Teesre Badshah Hum's writer and thanked him for believing in her and helping her to nurture Charu in his maiden project. "Hoping you all continue to shower love on Teesre Badshah Hum", Mayuri Deshmukh concluded her lengthy note of appreciation.

As a part of the Instagram post, Mayuri Deshmukh shared a series of five pictures with the cast and crew of the Marathi drama play, Teesre Badshah Hum. In the first image, Mayuri, Sunil and Abhidnya are seen doing a group hug. The second one is a selfie with her co-stars. As you swipe further, you can also see the stills of Mayuri from the play. In the last image, Mayuri is seen hugging Abhidnya.

Also Read | Mayuri Deshmukh remembers last anniversary with late husband, pens an emotional note

Also Read | Radhika Apte stuns in monochromatic still, fans call her 'vintage beauty'

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 25: Gauri rejects Yash's proposal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.