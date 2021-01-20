Mayuri Deshmukh Remembers Last Anniversary With Late Husband, Pens An Emotional Note

Khulata Kali Khulena actor Mayuri Deshmukh, on Wednesday, January 20, took to Instagram, to reminisce about the sweet memories of late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on the occasion of their anniversary. Sharing a slew of throwback pictures from their ‘adventurous’ getaway, Mayuri penned down a heartfelt caption expressing her state of mind. In the photos, both Mayuri and Aashutosh can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they perform fun activities together.

ALSO READ| Mayuri Deshmukh Opens Up For The First Time After Husband Aashutosh Bhakre's Suicide

While sharing the photographs, Mayuri wrote that she is glad the duo chose to spend an adventurous getaway last year on their anniversary instead of a romantic one. According to the actor, it made them both laugh more which enabled her to treasure more laughing memories of the duo. Take a look:

This day..Last year.. Our Anniversary..I am glad we chose an adventurous getaway over the usual romantic.. That way we laughed more... That way I have more memories of us laughing!!! Love ❤️

ALSO READ| 'Khulata Kali Khulena' Actor Mayuri Deshmukh's Husband Aashutosh Bhakre Dies By Suicide

Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhakre allegedly died by suicide last year in the month of July. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his Nanded residence by his parents. Aashutosh Bhakre and Mayuri Deshmukh tied the knots four years ago in 2016. While breaking her silence about her husband’s death, Mayuri unveiled that Aashutosh was battling with the demons of depression for a long time.

Mayuri said that his demise was ‘not an act of cowardice', but it came from 'a place of helplessness'. She confirmed that he was dealing with depression. Mayuri also stated that Aashutosh was very close to beat the disease and added that a better life was waiting for them ahead of the struggle.



ALSO READ| Mayuri Deshmukh Expresses Gratitude For Her Best Friend, Calls Her Angel

On the professional front, after taking a hiatus from the acting industry to cope up with the demise of her husband. Mayuri has returned to the small screen in Star Plus’ drama show Imlie. Apart from Mayuri, the show features, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer in the lead role. Imlie is the remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali show Ishti kutum and traces the life of a quirky village girl who is forced to marry a journalist.

ALSO READ| Mayuri Deshmukh Shares The News Of Her First Upcoming Show After Ashutosh Bhakre's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.