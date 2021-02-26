'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 25: Gauri Rejects Yash's Proposal

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 25 episode begins with Arundathi and Rajini talking about Yash. The former asks the latter's opinion about Yash. Rajini gets a little shocked. Arundathi asks if Gauri told her about Yash. Arundathi says she loves Gauri. Rajini says she thinks Gauri and Yash need to talk about things first.

Sanjana follows Shekhar and starts questioning him. She blames him and says he is doing everything on purpose. Sanjana starts schooling Shekhar. The latter says Nikhil has been missing her and wanted to meet her. Sanjana says Arundathi is responsible for all this. She says Shekhar and Arundathi are doing everything on purpose.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Shekhar tells Sanjana that she has gone crazy. Sanjana says Arundathi sent Isha and now Shekhar has got Nikhil. Shekhar gets mad at her and says they didn't plan for either of them but now he might want to get Nikhil's friends and make Sanjana's life hell. Shekhar takes a stand for Arundathi.

He lashes out at Sanjana and says Arundathi is a very fine woman. He praises the latter. Shekhar tells Sanjana that she is obsessed with Arundathi. Sanjana gets furious and gives him an angry look. Sanjana lashes out at Shekhar. She says Arundathi is jealous of her. He asks Shekhar when he met her and what they are planning.

Sanjana further insults Shekhar. She says the latter never talked properly to her and so she left him. Shekhar gets emotionally hurt by Sanjana's mean words. Shekhar replies to her and asks why she fell in love with him. He warns Sanjana to stop blaming others for her miserable life.

Shekhar tells Sanjana that Yash and Gauri will soon get married and Sanjana says that won't ever happen. Later on, he makes fun of Sanjana and suggests Anirudh and she should get married in the same place as Yash and Gauri. Sanjana gets shocked. Yash starts asking Gauri about their future.

Yash says he needs a commitment. He goes on to tell her that he wants a small family with her. Gauri doubts that. Yash asks Gauri if she loves him or not. Gauri expresses her feelings to Yash and says she loves him. However, she reveals that she can't ever get married to him. Yash opens his heart out to Arundathi. He tells her why Gauri doesn't want to get married to anyone. He says four years ago, she met with an accident and so now she can't get pregnant.

