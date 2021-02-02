'Imlie' Actor Mayuri Deshmukh 'echoes Meryl Streep's Sentiments': 'Have No Patience'

Mayuri Deshmukh is currently seen in the television show Imlie. The actor is often seen sharing quotes and facts with her Instagram followers. She recently quoted Meryl Streep on her Instagram and mentioned that she feels the exacts sentiments as stated by Meryl. Have a look at what the Imlie actor had to say about her sentiments.

Mayuri Deshmukh quotes Meryl Streep

Television actor Mayuri Deshmukh shared a quote by Meryl Streep on her Instagram. The American actor stated that she no longer has the patience for certain things in her life. This is not because she has become arrogant but because she did not want to waste her time to displease of hurt herself. She added that she has lost the will the like those who don't like her back and be to them. She said that she believes in opposites and avoids them who are rigid and inflexible.

Meryl also added that she hates lack of loyalty and betrayal in friendship. She ended her statement by saying that she does not have the patience for anyone who deserves her patience. Mayuri mentioned that she echoes the exact same sentiments as Meryl's statement. Several fans of Mayuri commented on the quote. Her friend Abhidnya Bhave wrote that this is very relatable and she will get there someday. A fan wrote that everyone should read the Bhagwat Geeta and meditate on a daily basis to avoid unwanted vibes. Take a look at the comments below.

Image source: Mayuri Deshmukh's Instagram

A sneak peek into Mayuri Deshmukh's Instagram

Mayuri shared a picture of herself draped in a gorgeous blue saree on Republic day. She wore a handloom saree from Pattasutra. She posed in a village setup from the sets of her show Imlie. She also shared a throwback picture with her late husband Ashutosh Bhakre. She wrote that the picture was from exactly a year ago on their anniversary. Mayuri shared that she was glad that they chose to go for an adventure rather doing something romantic. She added, "That way I have more memories of us laughing!!! Love" In the picture, Mayuri and Ashutosh are seen mountain climbing.

