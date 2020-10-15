Mayuri Deshmukh Expresses Gratitude For Her Best Friend, Calls Her Angel

Marathi actor Mayuri Deshmukh has been coping after her husband Ashutosh Bhakre's alleged suicide on July 30. She recently shared a video on Instagram in Marathi to express her gratitude towards one of her friends who helped Ashutosh and Mayuri through their tough times. Along with wishing her on her birthday, Mayuri also calls her an angel in their lives. Take a look at what the actor had to say.

Mayuri Deshmukh's thank you note for her friend

Mayuri Deshmukh's husband Ashutosh Bhakre passed away in July committing suicide after battling for a long time with depression. The Khulta Kali Khulena actor recently took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude towards one of her friends, Shweta Bhangale. She started the video by wishing her on her birthday and says that her late husband Ashutosh wasn't good at expressing his feeling and must have never told Shweta that he was grateful to her. She mentioned that Shweta was her best friend but she always supported Ashutosh and understood his struggles. She added that Shweta was a part of their journey of understanding Ashutosh's depression and its treatment.

Mayuri Deshmukh said, "You weren't just a rock-solid pillar for us but also an active catalyst in the entire process." She said that Shweta did not just give suggestions and advice but she also joined them on the battlefield to fight the battle of depression with them. Mayuri shared that Shweta used to come down from Nagpur to Mumbai just for the couple. She called her a hero and said that every person who is going through depression needs to have a friend like Shweta in their lives.

She also asked Shweta to not be upset about their failure to bring Mayuri Deshmukh's husband out of depression. She added," I wish only wish and pray that if Ashu is a shining star, he will shine the brightest on you." She concluded by wishing her on her birthday again and calling her an angel. She shared their last picture together from January 27 this year with Ashutosh Bhakre.

Mayuri Deshmukh breaks her silence

Mayuri Deshmukh after almost 2 weeks of her husband's death took to her Instagram to finally talk about it. On Ashutosh Bhakre's birthday on August 11, Mayuri wrote a heartfelt message for her husband and baked a cake on his birthday. She mentioned that she baked almost 30 cakes to bake a perfect one for him. Here is Mayuri Deshmukh's Instagram post.

