Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Thadam' Remake To Go On Floors In August With A New Location?

Recently, a leading news portal published a report, giving an insight into the development of the Siddharth Malhotra starrer Thadam. According to the report, the film was earlier scheduled to shoot in Delhi, but now the makers of the upcoming Hindi remake are considering a new location. Elaborating the reason for the same, the report stated that the makers, Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar, want to start the shoot from August.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thadam's shooting updates

Interestingly, the report stated that as per the original plan the unit was to head to Delhi in May where the film would be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. It further added that the director was keen on shooting certain crucial sequences across real locations. Mentioning the fact that the state government has allowed the resumption of shoots, the report added there has been no such development in the capital, Delhi. The report revealed the makers are considering other possible locations where they can set the story.

The report also gave a sneak peek into the upcoming shooting schedule. It said that Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra have given permission to shoot. But, it is too early to decide whether the team of Thadam will film in Delhi or another city as they do not know which state governments will allow shooting by August. The report concluded saying that the makers of Thadam will take a call early next month.

In addition, the report also quoted Murad Khetani, producer of Thadam. Khetani talked about the release plan of the film. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra's Thadam was slated to take a November release. But, the maker confirmed that it is not possible now as they have to rework on the schedule. He also added that Sidharth was to shoot for Indra Kumar's film before shooting Thadam. So, for now, he has to work out his dates. For Thadam, Sidharth will need to do look tests and a 10-day prep, added Khetani.

Thadam details

Thadam is a Tamil-language film, which released in 2019. The film was a sleeping hit, starring Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope and Smruthi Venkat in the lead. Sidharth will be seen playing a double role in the upcoming film. Filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar will direct the Hindi remake. Earlier, the film was supposed to go on floors in May, but due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the shoot was kept at a halt.

