Maza Chakula Cast: Details About The Actors Who Were Part Of The Hit 1994 Marathi Film

Maza Chakula is a Marathi language film directed by Mahesh Kothare. The action comedy-drama film was released in 1994. Maza Chakula cast includes Laxmikant Berde, Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Addinath Kothare and Vijay Chavan among others.

The story revolves around a mischievous boy who comes to Mumbai with his mother. One day when they are at the bank, the bank is looted by robbers, and Adi, the little boy, is kidnapped by them. He manages to escape from the kidnappers but is left all alone in the city. IMDb rates Maza Chakula 7.0 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Maza Chakula.

Maza Chakula cast –

Laxmikant Berde as Lakshya

Laxmikant Berde played the role of Lakshya in the film. The actor was known for his highly energetic performances. He started his career by performing small roles in Marathi stage plays. Eventually, he made a successful mark in Marathi and Hindi movies. He has also received various awards for his performances. He has acted in more than 180 films during his career. He died in 2004 due to a kidney ailment.

Nivedita Joshi-Saraf as Yashodha

Nivedita portrayed Yashoda in the movie. She has appeared in numerous Marathi and Hindi language films in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Since 2019, she has been playing a lead role in Marathi-language serial Aggabai Sasubai that airs on Zee Marathi.

Addinath Kothare as Addinath

Addinath Kothare made his acting debut as a child actor in Majha Chukla. The film garnered him several accolades, including the Maharashtra State Award for Best Child Actor. Some of his successful films are Zapatlela 2 and Avtarachi Gosht'. He has received various awards and nominations for his performances. He made his directorial debut with the film Paani.

Vijay Chavan as Sakharam

Vijay Chavan who played Sakharam was known for his notable work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. He was best known for his role of Mavshi in the famous Marathi Stage drama Moruchi Mavshi. He has appeared in many films such as Mumbaicha Dabewala, Shrimanta Damodar Panta, Sasu Cha Swayamwar and many more. He died in 2018.

