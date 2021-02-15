Mira Nair To Re-release 'Mississippi Masala' After 30 Years; See Cast, Plot Details

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1991 film, Mississippi Masala, director Mira Nair has decided to re-release the film. The film was written by Sooni Taraporevala and grossed $7,308,786 USD at the box office. On February 12, 2021, Mira responded to a Twitter user, who claimed her hatred towards great movies being "stuck in Independent streaming debacle." Mira, then, announced her mission to "resurrect" her films. The movie was released on September 18, 1991, in France, January 17, 1992, in the UK, and February 5, 1992, in the US.

I’m on a mission. Resurrecting my films. Mississippi Masala re-mastered & re-releasing on its 30th anniversary in 2021! We mattered long before movements woke up the masses. https://t.co/JUAKvyBGCb — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) February 11, 2021

Mississippi Masala Cast

Mississippi Masala cast includes many famous and talented actors. Déjà Vu actor Denzel Washington plays the lead role, opposite Sarita Chaudhary, who starred next to Tom Hanks in A Hologram for the King. Actors from the movies, Gandhi Roshan Seth and Kashmir Ki Kali Sharmila Tagore play the role of Sarita Chaudhary's parents in the movie. Roshan Seth has received a BAFTA Award nomination for his acting in Gandhi. Ranjit Chowdhry, Mohan Agashe, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Sahira Nair are also a part of the movie. The romantic drama, produced and directed by Mira Nair, was released in 1991.

Mississippi Masala Plot

In 1972, Meena (Sarita Chaudhary) and her family are forced out of their hometown, Kampala, Uganda, due to the dictator Idi Amin's order to remove all Asians from Uganda. This results in Meena's father, Jay (Roshan Seth), developing a dislike and lack of trust towards all black people.

After living in England for a few years, the family moves to America in Mississippi. While Jay has a hard time adjusting to the American culture, Meena mingles in well and befriends people from various cultures, much to the disapproval of her parents who want her to only associate with people in the Indian community. She falls in love with Demetrius (Denzel Washington), an African American and keeps their relationship a secret.

Mississippi Masala Awards

The movie Mississippi Masala's plot was celebrated as it received several awards at many important film festivals. In 1991, Mira received the Critics Special Award at São Paulo International Film Festival. She received two awards, best film, and Golden Osella best original screenplay, which she shared with Sooni Taraporevala, at the 48th Venice International film festival. Denzel Washington was awarded NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture in 1993.

