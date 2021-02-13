'Live Telecast' Cast: Here's Which Actor Plays What In Disney+ Hotstar's New Series

Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast is a web series filled with horror and intrigue. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, it released on 12th February and is the freshest web series Disney + Hotstar has to offer. Comprising of a total of seven episodes, this show revolves around TV show director Jennifer Matthew who will do anything to gain TRP and this leads her to a haunted house in a sleepy town where all the horror unravels live! Read to find out about the Live Telecast cast.

Live Telecast cast

Kajal Aggarwal as Jennifer Matthew

Kajal plays the role of the director in the series and is the protagonist among the Live Telecast characters. She helms the TV show Dark Tales which focuses on the retelling of paranormal incidents that took place in people's lives. She is fearless and is a person without guilt. She is extremely creative and is relentless in her efforts to keep her show running. She is ambitious and hardworking and does not care about the scientific part of horror. She just wants to keep her audience engaged and her show running. She is the one who decides to take the whole crew and 'telecast a ghost on TV for the first time', when she hears of a family living in a haunted house.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal reveals she couldn't sleep while filming 'Live Telecast' (republicworld.com)

Vaibhav Reddy as Sekar

Sekar is the production designer for Dark Tales and very loyal to the show. He is involved with the costume designer Kalai. The show does focus a bit on how their relationship unravels. The actor has starred in other Venkat Prabhu films like Saroja, Goa, and Mankatha as well.

Also read: When Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam Kitchlu flew to Singapore for a 'big moment' (republicworld.com)

Kayal Anandhi as Kalai

Among the Live Telecast characters, Kayal plays the role of the costume designer in the show and is very particular as a character. She is involved with Sekar on the show. The actress shot to fame after her drama titled Kayal and was also in the news recently when she got married.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal sheds light on own her struggles growing up with bronchial asthma (republicworld.com)

Daniel Annie Pope as Aravind

In Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast, Daniel plays the role of the TV presenter or the host, who interviews the audience and the members who come up to share their paranormal stories on the show Dark Tales. Unlike most hosts, Aravind does not possess an empathetic side towards his interviewees when they share their spine-tingling stories. He approaches the show with a very happy smile and a lot of enthusiasm that is very contrasting against the dark subject of the show.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal describes what it feels like 'coming home' after a 'long day's shoot' (republicworld.com)

Selva as Guru

The cast of Live Telecast also features Guru who is a dynamic cop who sometimes tends to take matters into his own hands. He kills three rapists in cold blood by shooting them another the other. He is powerful and quick and sharp as a character among the Live Telecast characters.

According to critics, out of the cast of Live telecast, Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, and Kayal Anandhi really shine through as actors. Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast will be available on the Disney+ Hostar platform for the VIP and premium members only!

Also read: 'Dil Bechara' and other top 10 shows and movies on Disney plus Hotstar 2020 (republicworld.com)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.