Buried By The Bernards Cast: Details About The Hilarious Reality Show Members

Buried by the Bernards on Netflix is the latest show that is going trending all over the world. The reality show follows the Bernards family who is in the funeral business. However, the show reality series focuses on the lighter side of the otherwise serious business. The viewers get to see an inside view of the day to day operations of the R. Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, Tennessee and the whole Bernard family and their dynamics. As the show is being received well by people all over the world, viewers are eager to know about the Buried by the Bernards cast. For all the people who are curious to know about the cast of Buried by the Bernards on Netflix, here are the details about the cast members and their activities.

Buried by the Bernards cast

Ryan Bernard

Ryan Bernard is the owner and funeral director of R. Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, Tennessee. The show features him in the role of a family man and also a thoughtful businessman with an edge of humour. He regularly shares updates about his life and the show on his social media handles. Here is a look at Ryan Bernard’s Instagram.

Deja Bernard

Deja Bernard is the oldest daughter of Ryan. She is following the footsteps of her dad to step in as the next generation to take the reins. She is currently the funeral director apprentice in the cast of Buried by the Bernards. She is known to be best friends with sister Raegan. Her equation with grandma Debbie is one of the highlights of the show. She is all set to introduce the fourth generation in the business as she is shown to be pregnant in the show.

Raegan Bernard

Raegan Bernard is the youngest daughter of Ryan and is pulling off double duty of going to school and also working as an office assistant. She is not very fond of the business and has to deal with Uncle Kevin. He is showing her the ropes to climb in their business like picking up dead bodies and bringing them to the funeral home.

Uncle Kevin

Uncle Kevin is undoubtedly the quirkiest of all the characters in the cast of Buried by the Bernards. He is the charismatic facility manager at R. Bernard Funeral Services. His dressing sense and choice of outfits stand out from the rest and he sure makes the show a lot more fun with his antics.

Debbie Bernard

The sassiest of all the characters from the Buried by the Bernards cast is Debbie’s. She always makes sure that her son Ryan knows who the real boss is. She is the office manager and also the no-nonsense matriarch of the Bernard family.

