'Maza Hoshil Na' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Newly-launched TV Serial

Maza Hoshil Na is an upcoming Marathi serial which is much awaited by many fans. The series features a talented group of actors with an engaging storyline. Over the years, Marathi TV shows have raked in high TRPs. The upcoming serial too is looking forward to dominating the prime time slot.

Maza Hoshil Na cast

Also Read | MNS Workers Land At 'Taarak Mehta' Actor's House Over Dialogue Row, Make Him Apologise

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's 'marathi Mulgi' Avatar During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions Is Adorable

According to some entertainment portals, Maza Hoshil Na is expected to replace and air on the same time slot as the historical drama series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. The new show began on March 2 and has already begun streaming on their network partner. The show currently runs on the prime time slot of 9:00-9:30.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Sheds Light On What She Carries In Her Bag | WATCH

The show will feature Virajas Kulkarni and Gaautami Deshpande as its primary characters. Virajas is a known face in the industry as his mother Mrinal Kulkarni was famous for her role in Son Pari. Apart from them, the other actors who also will be seen in the show are Vidyadhar Joshi, Sunil Tawade, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Achyut Potdar, and Vinay Yedekar.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Celebration Post Features Members Of 'Ashadaan'; See Pics

About the serial

The show is a romantic drama series which is set in modern times. The promo of the show featured the main actors Virajas and Gautami out on a date, where the parents and several family members of Virajas pester him. The family members keep calling him and do not let him have a conversation with his love interest. This promo looked promising for fans as they waited for the show's eventual release.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.