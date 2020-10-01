Meena Wears PPE Before Joining 'Drishyam 2' Team, Expresses Gratitude To Health Workers

South Indian actor Meena Sagar shared a series of photos of herself before flying to Kerala to film Drishyam 2. She took to social media and posted snaps in PPE while travelling to Chennai airport. The actor lauded health workers to work in PPE outfit the whole day despite discomfort. He also thanked them for the same. Here is Meena Sagar’s recent social media post that you must check out right away.

Meena Sagar dons PPE outfit before flying, thanks heal workers

Actor Meena Sagar took to Instagram and shared a series of two pictures through her official handle on September 30, 2020, Wednesday. The photos feature her in PPE outfit on the way to the airport. While the first one is a long shot, the second snap is a selfie.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Meena Sagar expressed gratitude to health workers who have to wear the uncomfortable outfit for everyone’s safety. She penned, “Though I look like travelling to space, I feel like going to war. Travelling after 7 months... Surprised to see the airport so calm and quite deserted. Even more surprised to see not many were dressed like me ðŸ˜’ I must say it was the most uncomfortable outfit. Was so hot and stuffy, makes you sweat even when the weather is cool and air-con on. Can't even wipe your face, especially with the gloves ðŸ™„."

"Hats off to all the health workers who live in this PPE outfit day in and day out. In spite of so much discomfort, they still understand our pain and take care of us all the time. My respect for them has magnified ðŸ™ðŸ™ Thank you for your selfless effort to humankind”. Check out Meena Sagar’s recent social media photos on Instagram:

Response to Meena Sagar's recent photos in PPE outfit

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Meena Sagar garnered more than 22,800 likes and over 171 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star shared their responses to the pictures. Many among them agreed to what she said and wished her luck for Drishyam 2. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, roses, blossoms, and joined hands, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Meena Sagar’s photos on the photo-sharing platform:

