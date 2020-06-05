Prasanna Slams Claims By TNEB; Explains Why He Didn't Pay One Month's Electricity Bill

As actor Prasanna’s tweet about electricity bill and payments went viral, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board came in to defend itself and clarified why the actor’s bill came double than usual. The TNEB tweeted that the actor had not paid his previous month’s bill, which is why it was doubled this time. However, Prasanna did not buy the reasoning of TNEB and lashed out at them.

Actor Prasanna asked fans if the TNEB was on a looting spree

It had all started with an innocent Tweet in which the Kollywood actor had asked on the social media website if his followers were facing the same issue as him regarding their electricity bills. Prasanna had revealed on social media that the electricity bill for his residence had turned out to be more than double and asked others were faced the same thing. Check out the tweet below.

How many of you feel #TNEB is on a looting spree amidst this COVID lockdown? — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) June 2, 2020

Read Also | Prasanna Is All Praise For 'Thupparivaalan 2' Director Vishal; Says He Has A Lot To Prove

As soon as the tweet went up, people started responding to it as numerous fans agreed with the actor. There were fans who said that they too faced a similar issue and shared screenshots of their bills claiming that they have been charged more than usual. There were several other fans who said that they did feel that the Tamil Nadu Electric board was 'looting' them.

Yes .. me to they are #TNEB loot the money

720 is the total units consumed on 4 months of lockdown. Bi-monthly reading has to taken up 720/2= 310 is tha average usage of 2months ... So my bill will be 380rs. Bi-monthly slap I'm suppose to pay not to pay more 750. 3k is Bill now pic.twitter.com/fgCkr1bwk5 — JAGADISH G (@jackbalaji786) June 2, 2020

As the tweet started doing the rounds on social media, it caught the attention of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. They took to their Twitter handle and explained that the actor Prasanna had not paid his last month’s bill and therefore it was added in the next billing cycle. They said that this was the reason for the increased bill amount that he received.

Read Also | Prashanth To Share Screen Space With Samantha Akkineni And Prasanna?

Prasanna lashed out at TNEB

Prasanna explained in a separate tweet that he did not pay one month’s electricity bill as the officials did not take the reading from his house. It was reported that amid the pandemic lockdown, officials would not be coming to take readings. He further mentioned that he has always paid his bill within 10 days after the reading came.

He further said that his intentions were not to show TNEB in a bad light in any manner and just wanted to know if others were facing the same issue as him. Moreover, the actor said that he regretted if he hurt anyone's feelings because he did not have such intentions and his idea was to see if the government could relax the time to pay bills during the pandemic. Prasanna said that he was of the opinion that in an extraordinary situation like the pandemic and low liquidity, such situations should be considered.

On the work front, Prasanna was last seen in the film Mafia alongside Arun Vijay. In the film, he played the role of the main antagonist. Prasanna has several projects lined up his way which include the sequel of Thupparivaalan and Ashwin Saravanan’s next project starring Samantha Akkineni.

Read Also | Nayanthara & Prabhudheva To Work Together For Next Project? Producer Addresses Rumours

Read Also | Veteran Actors Ashok Saraf & Wife Nivedita Saraf's Combined Net Worth

Image Credits: Prasanna Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.