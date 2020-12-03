Meera Nandan Pens A Heartfelt Note Looking Back At Her 20s On Her 30th Birthday; See Here

Meera Nandan has discussed the ups and downs in her life in her latest Instagram post. Celebrating her 30th birthday on Thursday, the actress penned down a heartfelt note on her handle. Meera is very active on Instagram and fans and followers showered her post with numerous likes and comments.

The actor posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen in a black and white polka dot dress and paired her look with sunglasses. The photo has been clicked at Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In her caption, she looked back at her 20s.

Have a look at Meera Nandan's Instagram post -

She wrote that she was looking back at her 20s with a full heart. She had to admit that she has lived and learned so much in the past decade and enjoyed so many firsts. She said that she would not change anything to be where she was today, regardless of all the ups and downs that she faced.

Talking about Meera Nandan's career, she continued saying that she graduated from college and earned a degree while she was pursuing her acting career. She also relocated to Dubai and got to try her hand at the radio which she was loving currently. She lived on her own and found a new love for independence.

Meera wrote that she fell in love, had heartbreaks and learned how to love herself first. She understood that no matter what, family comes first. She made new friends and new best friends. Presently, she was working through a pandemic, but she knew that better days are yet to come. She concluded by saying that her 20’s were good, but she hoped that 30s would be even better. She ended by welcoming the new decade.

Meera Nandan predominantly works for the South Indian Film industry. She mainly appeared in Malayalam language films. Her first appearance was in an advertisement for Mohanlal's Taste Buds. Later, she auditioned as a competitor in Idea Star Singer but was selected as a host for the show. Meera was seen in many movies such as Gold Coins, Ner Mugam, Hithudu, Angane Thanne Nethave Anchettennam Pinnale and others. Meera will soon be seen in the upcoming film named 4th Degree.

