Meet Jain's Instagram Post Has A Throwback Picture, Asks Fans 'Who's That Girl In Pink?'

Popular playback singer Meet Jain took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture on August 26, 2020. The image featured a throwback picture from the Navratri celebrations. Instagramming the post, Meet Jain wrote a caption, which read, “Who’s that girl in the pink? Major Missing #Navratri (sic)”. Meet is seen striking an intense pose for his picture. Scroll down to take a look at the image.

Meet Jain’s throwback pics from Navratri

The post garnered more than 2k likes within a few hours (and is still counting). The singer asked his fans to guess the person wearing pink attire. Many of his fans went gaga over Meet Jain’s photo and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Seeing the throwback picture, many fans soon recognised that the girl in the pink is none other than Nora Fatehi. Have a look at the comments below:

Interestingly, the singer’s Instagram feed is filled with numerous throwback posts, which has given a sneak peek into his love for modelling. Earlier, Meet shared a stunning picture, in which he was seen sporting a casual look in a white shirt. In the caption, he tagged Gujarati celebrity photographer Dhruvin Mali. Have a look at the post below.

Apart from this, it also seems like the singer is also a fitness freak. Meet Jain often shares pictures from his workout routines. Recently, he shared the image in which he can be seen doing workout and showing off his biceps. He also gave a quirky caption which states, “Main Gym Me Tha.. To Rasode Me Kaun Tha ? (sic)”.

All about Meet Jain

Meet Jain is a popular playback singer, composer, and lyricist who has worked in both Gujarati and Hindi film industries. He rose to fame with the Indian TV singing reality show, The Voice Season 1 in the year 2015, in which iconic Bollywood singer Shaan mentored him. Having shared the stage with well-known personalities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mika Singh, Tushar Kalia, and Shashank Khaitan, Meet gradually became a popular name both in Dhollywood and Bollywood.

