Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Views On Trolling On 'NoFilterNeha'; Read More

Actor Neha Dhupia is all set to start with the fifth season of her talk show, No Filter Neha. The show was filmed during the lockdown. The podcast’s first episode was with Saif Ali Khan, which is now live on the streaming platform from August 25, 2020. During his appearance, he talked about his views on trolling among other things. Read to know what Saif Ali Khan told on the podcast.

Saif Ali Khan’s views on trolling

While talking about his views on trolling, the actor said that “part of the evolution of the world is where things that you take for granted, which are wrong, get addressed. Whether it’s some kind of a, like not an obvious #MeToo kind of thing or even kind of sexual harassment at work or something, that may be in the ’60s was considered normal is now not acceptable."

The actor further added that "there is a constant evolving of morality and acceptance of the behaviour. So, maybe in about 10-20 years, people would say, oh trolling! Can you imagine there used to be trolling in those days where people would say whatever they want about people, maybe there will be cyber police where if you said a certain language or a thing and someone would knock on your door.”

About Neha Dhupia’s talk show

The 39-year-old actor Neha Dhupia recently shared a promo of the show No Filter Neha on Tuesday. After that, she also shared a short video of her actor-husband Angad Bedi and their one-year-old daughter Mehr.

The video clip shows actors preparing for the promotion of the show. In the clip, Angad can be seen teaching Mehr to say, “No Filter Neha season 5” and after a couple of retakes, she says, “Season 5”. No Filter Neha 5 is a unique ‘Home Edition,’ in which Neha Dhupia interviewed celebrities on Zoom call at their respective homes.

While the show will retain some signature fun formats, it will also highlight Neha as the mom, producer, actress, and host adjusting to the new normal. Reportedly, the new line up of guests and their #NoFilter conversations include some of the renowned names like Saif Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Kabir Khan, Kiara Advani, Neena Gupta, Rana Daggubati, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur and an exceptional guest.

(Source: PR Inputs)

