Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtrian Dishes To Try At Home During The Special Occasion

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi sees all of Maharashtrians come together and celebrate the week-long festival. However, this year might look a little different, as the celebrations have been cut down to maintain social distancing protocols. Visiting Ganpati pandals used to be a much-enjoyed activity, but this year, we can see people move to smaller soirees with close friends and family. Keeping this in mind, here are some easy traditional Maharashtrian dishes that can help you to create the perfect menu for the celebrations.

Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is a savoury multi-grain snack recipe which is made using a combination of jowar flour and rice flour. Apart from being nutritious, the dish is also extremely easy-to-make and takes significantly less time. This delicious dish tastes best when paired with tea. The dish is also a great breakfast option. It can also be eaten during lunch by pairing it with some spicy pickles.

Modak

A popular Maharashtrian dessert, modak is an essential part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Modak is made from jaggery, coconut and some chopped dry fruits. The outer shell of the Modak is usually made of rice flour or all-purpose flour. Over time though, there have been many variations. Shaping Modak may seem complicated, but with mould at hand, it can be made in an instant.

Puran Poli

Apart from modaks, Puran Poli also makes for one of the most essential and popular sweets during the Ganpati festival. Puran Poli is a sweetbread made from maida with a filling that includes chana dal, jaggery, cardamom powder and lots of ghee. This unique dish can be offered as a bhog to the deity and served as prasad to devotees.

Kesari Shrikhand

Srikhand is a special dish made in Maharashtra and is traditionally served during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi as prasad. The simple sweet requires Greek yogurt, sugar, a pinch of salt, cardamoms, chironji and saffron. One can also add their favourite fruit flavours to enhance the taste of this Maharashtrian sweet. One can also try preparing Almond and Pistachio Srikhand, Aam Srikhand or Apple Walnut Srikhand.

Mokali Dal

Mokali dal is a traditional Maharashtrian dish, which is very commonly distributed as ‘prasad’ especially on Ganapati Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi. The word mokali translates as ‘separated’. Hence the name for this snack is famous all over Maharashtra. This unique dish is also prepared during Chaitra month, which is the first month in the Marathi calendar to welcome spring.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)

