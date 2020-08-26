Sangeeta Srivastava Of 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' Passes Away

Television actor Sangeeta Shrivastava of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame passed away. According to a report by Tele Chakkar, the actor died on the morning of August 25, 2020. Read on:

Sangeeta Srivastava passes away

Sangeeta Srivastava was reportedly suffering from an autoimmune disease called vasculitis, which is an inflammation of the blood vessels. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. Sangeeta has been a part of various shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Bhanwar, and Thapki Pyaar Ki.

A few days back another popular TV actor, Sameer Sharma also passed away. Sameer reportedly committed suicide. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling. Since then, a case of accidental death was also registered for him. In the year 2020, the film and television industries have lost several popular actors including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, and Sushant Singh Rajput.

About Sangeeta Srivastava’s popular shows

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? is a popular Hindi romantic drama TV series which aired on Star Plus from June 6, 2011, to November 30, 2012. The show featured Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani in the lead roles. The story narrates the romantic bond between a business tycoon Arnav Singh Raizada (Barun), and a middle-class girl from Lucknow, named Khushi Kumari Gupta (Sanaya).

Thapki

Thapki Pyar Ki was an Indian television series that began airing on Colors TV from May 25, 2015. The soap opera was a story of a young woman named Thapki Chaturvedi, who has a stutter. The show featured Jigyasa Singh and Manish Goplani in the lead roles. Apart from the lead, the serial also had Ankit Bathla, Sheena Bajaj, Monica Khanna, Sangeeta Srivastava, among others, in lead roles. The popular TV show ended on July 14, 2017, having completed 698 episodes.

