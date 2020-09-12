Confirmed! Megha Akash Replaces Niharika Konidela To Star Alongside Ashok Selvan In A Film

Megha Akash has signed her next Tamil movie alongside Ashok Selvan. The film initially had Niharika Konidela in the lead. However, the actor opted out of the Ashok Selvan starrer due to date issues. On Friday, September 11, producers of the forthcoming film put out an official statement regarding the cast of the movie online. "We are delighted to associate with the two happening young stars @ashokselvan and @akash_megha for our next 'untitled-film' directed by @iam_swathini," (sic) wrote the makers online.

Check out the producer's statement:

Expect for a super fun-filled entertainer

We are beyond excited to start rolling soon ....@leon_james @ArSoorya pic.twitter.com/7JQRCWBiL7 — Kenanya Films (@Kenanya_Off) September 11, 2020

Megha Akash and Ashok Selvan film to go on-floors soon?

Furthermore, in the post, the producers of the movie revealed that the shooting of the film would soon begin. They wrote: "We are beyond excited to start rolling soon...." (sic) The movie, starring Megha Akash and Ashok Selvan in the lead is expected to be a family drama. The film marks the directorial debut of Swathini, a former assistant of director Suseenthiran.

The music of the Ashok Selvan starrer will be composed by Oh My Kadavule (2020) fame Leon James. The cinematography will be handled by AR Soorya. The film is produced by J Selvakumar under his production banner Kenanya Films.

Why did Niharika Konidela opt-out of the untitled film?

According to The News Minute's recent media report, Niharika Konidela opted out of the film due to date issues. Reportedly, Niharika Konidela was supposed to wrap the shoot of the movie before entering the wedlock. However, due to the pandemic, the film's shooting is pushed indefinitely. Hence, Niharika Konidela decided to opt-out of the film.

Niharika Konidela is expected to tie the knot to her fiancé Chaitanya JV. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on Thursday, August 13. They are expected to get married by the end of this year.

What's next for Megha Akash and Ashok Selvan?

Megha Akash is awaiting the release of her long-stalled movie Oru Pakka Kathai. The film, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash in the lead is reported to premiere on streaming platform Zee5. The movie directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan is reported to premiere on Zee5 on September 25. Besides the upcomer, Megha Akash has an array of films at different stages of production.

Meanwhile, Ashok Selvan will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suneil Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the marquee soon after the coronavirus scare subsides. Besides the upcomer, Ashok Selvan has an array of films in his kitty.

