Niharika Konidela Opts Out Of Her Next Movie Due To Date Issues, Megha Akash To Step In?

Niharika Konidela who was supposed to return to Kollywood after a hiatus with Ashok Selvan starrer untitled film has reportedly opted out of the film. According to The News Minute's recent media report, Niharika Konidela was supposed to wrap the shoot of the movie before entering the wedlock. However, due to the pandemic, the film's shooting is pushed indefinitely. Hence, Niharika Konidela decided to opt out of the film. Reportedly, Niharika Konidela has had a meeting with the makers, and they have amicably parted ways.

Megha Akash to replace Niharika Konidela?

According to several media reports, Enai Noki Paayum Thota (2019) fame Megha Akash has been approached to play the lead in the Ashok Selvan starrer untitled film after Niharika Konidela opted-out of the film. The makers of the upcomer are expected to make an official announcement regarding the cast of the film soon. The movie is a family drama directed by a debutante director.

All details about Ashok Selvan's untitled movie

The film, starring Ashok Selvan in the lead, marks the directorial debut of Swathini, a former assistant of director Suseenthiran. The movie is a blend of family, comedy, love and emotions. The Ashok Selvan starrer is expected to go on floors in October 2020, and release next year. The untitled movie is produced by J Selvakumar under his production banner Kenanya Films.

What's next for Niharika Konidela and Megha Akash?

Niharika Konidela is yet to sign her next film. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to tie the knot by the end of the year to Business Strategist Chaitanya JV. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on Thursday, August 13. The engagement ceremony was attended by famous actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej Konidela, among others.

Meanwhile, Megha Akash is awaiting the release of her long-stalled movie Oru Pakka Kathai. The film, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash in the lead is reported to premiere on streaming platform Zee5. The movie directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan is reported to premiere on Zee5 on September 25. Besides the upcomer, Megha Akash has an array of films at different stages of production.

