Ram Charan Shares Picture From Niharika's Engagement, Calls Chaitanya Her 'best Choice'

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently attended cousin Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. The engagement ceremony also was attended by famous actors like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej Konidela, among others. Ram Charan, on Friday, August 14, shared a picture from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's engagement online.

Sharing the picture online, Charan wrote: "@niharikakonidela papa.. The best choice you have made!! Congratulations to both of you!! @chaitanya_jv." (sic) Ram Charan's partner Upasana Kamineni Konidela too shared the same picture on her social media handle and wished the soon-to-be-married couple. Sharing the picture online, Upasana Kamineni Konidela wrote: "Congratulations dearest @niharikakonidela & @chaitanya_jv. Looks like a perfect match. Wish you guys all the very best." (sic)

Check out the posts here:

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's engagement ceremony

Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya JV in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 13. The engagement ceremony was attended by the close relatives of the couple. Here are a few pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's engagement ceremony.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will reportedly get married early next year. The soon-to-married couple met through arrange marriage set up and fell in love immediately. Niharika Konidela announced her wedding to Chaitanya JV through a series of social media posts a few months ago.

Ram Charan and Upasana's pictures from Rana and Miheeka's wedding

Recently, Ram Charan and his partner Upasana Kamineni Konidela attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. Sharing the pictures from the wedding online, Ram Charan wrote: "Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!" (sic) Here are Ram and Upasana's pictures from Rana and Miheeka's wedding:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting to kick-start the shooting schedule of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli-directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is slated to hit the marquee early next year.

