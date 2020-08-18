Niharika Konidela Shares A Video That Captures Lovely Moments From Her Pasupu Function

Actor and producer Niharika Konidela recently shared a video from her Pasupu function. The video consisted of some personal moments between Niharika Konidela and her family. Many fans and celebs responded to the video with positive comments. Take a look at the video and read more about Pasupu function.

Niharika Konidela's Pasupu Function

Actor Niharika Konidela recently took to Instagram to share a 1.30 minutes long video of her Pasupu function. The video starts with the view of her house, which was decorated with yellow and white flowers. The video then pans to a few pictures of turmeric and more flowers. Pasupu translates to Haldi or turmeric.

The video then shows the actor in her dress. She is dressed in an orange and blue suit. The video then shows images of Niharika's mother and relatives grinding turmeric in an old fashioned way. Niharika also joins in and is seen happy and smiling throughout the video.

The actor is then seen dancing and enjoying with her friends. Pasupu function is a post-engagement function. Both the bride and groom's families have the function in their own house to kick start the wedding festivities. The turmeric powder is applied later to both the bride and groom on their Pellikoduku / Pelli Kuthuru ceremonies.

Many fans and celebs commented on the post. Many of the fans and celebs commented that the actor looked beautiful and many also left heart emojis. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Earlier to this post, Niharika Konidela had also shared a few black and white pictures from her engagement. The monochrome post captured a lovely moment between the couple. Both Niharika and her fiance looked at each other in the post. The post was captioned with just two emojis. Take a look at the post:

Many fans and celebs also left some congratulatory comments on the post. Fans also left some heart emojis. Take a look at the comments the post received.

