Niharika Konidela To Appear On Television For The First Time Post Engagement; Read Details

Actor Niharika Konidela, who recently got engaged to Business Strategist Chaitanya JV, will soon appear on national television with her father- Nagendra Babu. Niharika Konidela and her father will be a part of Zee Telugu's Ganesh Chaturthi special program- Bapu Bommaki Pellanta. The show will air on Sunday, August 23 at 5 pm. Recently, the channel released a short promo of Bapu Bommaki Pellanta online. Sharing the promo, they wrote: "It's not an event... it's a beautiful moment." (sic)

(Source: Zee Telugu Youtube)

All details about Niharika Konidela's first show after engagement

Bapu Bommaki Pellanta will be hosted by popular television host Pradeep Machiraju. According to The 'News Minutes' recent report, the television show will have multiple comedy skits from various comedians, and a few dance performances too. The report further reveals that the show will also have a special dance performance by soon-to-be-bride Niharika Konidela.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV recently got engaged in a private ceremony

Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya JV in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 13. The engagement ceremony was attended by the close relatives of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej Konidela, and others attended the engagement ceremony. Here are a few pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's engagement ceremony:

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will reportedly be tying the knot early next year. The soon-to- be married couple met through an arrange marriage set up and fell in love immediately. Chaitanya JV reportedly works as a Business Strategist at a leading MNC in Hyderabad. Chaitanya JV graduated from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad in 2019.

Niharika Konidela's upcoming movies

Niharika Konidela will be next seen in debutant director Swathini's untitled film. The movie, starring Niharika Konidela and Ashok Selvan in the lead, is a family drama. Interestingly, the upcomer marks Niharika Konidela's Tamil movie debut. The film is produced by J Selvakumar under his production banner Kenanya Films. The Niharika Konidela and Ashok Selvan starrer will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends and will release early next year.

