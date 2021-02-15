Meghana Raj Introduces 3-month-old Son; Calls Him 'Our Simba'

Kannada actress Meghana Raj Sarja posted a small video introducing her son on her official Instagram account. The name of Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son has not been revealed yet. He is fondly called "Simba" or "Jr.C".

Jr. Chiranjeevi Sarja says Hello!

Fans had been anticipating the announcement about Meghana Raj's son. The Kannada actress had been posting a series of hints on her social media. The introduction video was released on the eve of Valentine's Day. It begins with a few photos of the actress with the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. Meghana and Chiranjeevi's photos overlap, and the baby is introduced to all their fans. The video then pans to the baby, and his smiling face is ultimately revealed to the world.

Meghana Raj's son is seen wearing light blue clothes with a glitter crown. The baby is smiling adorably and looks cute in the said video. The video has already gained 1M views on Instagram. Fans showered love and dropped strings of heart emojis in the comments for the baby.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

Chiranjeevi Sarja was a popular Kannada actor. He is the nephew of Kannada actor Arjun Sarja. He has acted in over 22 films. Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in 2018. He passed away on June 7, 2020, because of a cardiac arrest. Meghana Raj was revealed to be pregnant at that time.

Meghana Raj had a small private baby shower, where she also put up a cut out of Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son was born in October 2020. Meghana Raj's son was revealed to be corona positive in December 2020 along with Meghana and her family.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's death was an untimely event that shocked the film fraternity. Meghana Raj and the late actor's brother Dhruva Sarja always mention him in their posts on social media. He is fondly remembered by his fans and family. On behalf of him, Meghana Raj Sarja often addresses the fans via her social media.

