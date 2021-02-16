Meghana Raj Shares Adorable Video Of Her Baby For Uncle Dhruv Sarja's Upcoming Release

Meghana Raj is a popular movie artist who has appeared in a variety of significant roles in regional Indian movies. As she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, she posted an adorable clip of her little hero to wish Dhruva Sarja for his upcoming movie slated to release in the coming week. Have a look at Meghana Raj’s baby and see how the actor wished Dhruva for his new movie, Pogaru.

Iruvudellava Bittu actor Meghana Raj recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this delightful video clip in which her little son can be seen yawning adorably with a cool pair of sunglasses filter on his face. She even added the theme song of Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming movie Pogaru in the background of the video clip. In the video, while Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja’s baby boy can be seen in style, Pogaru’s release date can be seen flashing and floating on the screen.

In the caption, she stated that there was nothing out of the world and her little hero was just wishing his uncle Dhruva Sarja the best for his upcoming film Pogaru’s release this week. She also tagged actor Dhruva Sarja in the post and added a fire symbol in the end.

All the fans were already excited for Dhruva Sarja’s movie Pogaru and the moment they saw this adorable video clip, their excitement level reached the peaks. Many of them stated in the comments section how the baby looked cute and resembled his father, Chiranjeevi Sarja. Many of them even stated how the baby’s style looked just like actor Rajnikanth and even wished Dhruva Sarja all the best for his upcoming film. Several others took to Meghana Raj’s Instagram and showered tons of hearts and flying kiss emojis for the cute little baby. Have a look at how fans showered love and best wishes in the comments section.

Also Read Anita Hassanandani Shares Updates From The Hospital After The Birth Of Her Baby Boy

Also Read Patiala Babes Actor Aniruddha Dave & Shubhi Ahuja Blessed With Baby Boy On Valentine's Day

Meghana Raj’s movies

Meghana Raj has appeared in movies in several languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Some of her movies include Nanda Nanditha, 100 Degree Celsius, Noorondu Nenapu, Up & Down - Mukalil Oralundu, Kaadhal Solla Vandhen, Beautiful, Banking Hours 10 to 4, Lucky, Red Wine and many others.

Also Read Meghana Sarja Teases About 'upcoming Exciting News', Fans Ask "Baby C Naming Ceremony?"

Also Read Nazriya Nazim Adores Chiranjeevi Sarja's Newborn Son, Calls Him Her 'lil Chumbak'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.