Meghana Raj Shares Announcement Of Major Reveal On Feb 14, Shares Video Of Jr C.

It came as extremely shocking news last year when Meghana’s husband Chiranjeevi Sarja unexpectedly passed away, at the time when he was still expecting his first child with Meghana Raj. Social media was full of tributes by his fans and they showed solidarity towards Meghana, who was still expecting their child. A few months ago, Meghana had given birth to a baby boy but had kept him away from the limelight. However, she has now posted a video in which she has hinted at a major reveal on the coming Valentine’s Day – here’s more.

Meghana Raj to make a major reveal

Fans of Chiranjeevi Sarja had been waiting to take a glimpse at his and Meghana’s first child, ever since it was announced that Meghana had delivered a baby boy. After a long wait, she has finally announced in her latest Instagram post that she will be introducing her baby boy named Chiranjeevi Sarja Jr to everyone. She posted a rather emotional video, along with the caption that reads, “#JrC #MCforever #oursimba U HAVE HEARD HIM NOW(yes that is him!) CANT WAIT FOR U ALL TO SEE HIM ... FEB 14th!ðŸ’™”.

ALSO READ: Meghana Raj Thanks Fans And Friends As She Hits 1 Million Followers On Instagram

The video that Meghana posted has been professionally made, which had several pictures of Meghana along with her husband, which were followed by pleasant themes and animations. As expected, the fans and followers of Meghana as well as Chiranjeevi took to the comments section of the post and expressed their love and excitement to have a glimpse of their new-born baby. Many even expressed their excitement on the fact that the child has been named after his late father.

Image courtesy: Meghana Raj's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Meghana Sarja Teases About 'upcoming Exciting News', Fans Ask "Baby C Naming Ceremony?"

Meghana had announced a while back that her family, including her baby, had tested positive for coronavirus. While the actor has kept her personal life quite protected, she has decided to share a glimpse of her son to her fans. The actor has primarily worked in Malayalam and Kannada films and had married Chrianjeevi Sarja in 2018. Last year, on June 7, Chiranjeevi Sarja was pronounced as dead without having seen their child.

ALSO READ: Meghana Raj Pens A Heartfelt Note For Dhruva Sarja On His Birthday

ALSO READ: Nazriya Fahadh Grooves To '90s Chartbuster; Fans Find It 'cute' | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.