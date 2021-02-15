Nazriya Nazim Adores Chiranjeevi Sarja's Newborn Son, Calls Him Her 'lil Chumbak'

Meghana Raj introduced Jr. Chiranjeevi Sarja to the world on February 14, 2021. The actor released a video that shows some adorable moments of the baby boy smiling and playing. The little baby is being showered with lots of love and blessings on social media. Now, Nazriya Nazim also reshared the video posted by Meghana Raj and showered 'Junior C' with loads of love. The Malayalam actor shared a cute picture of Junior C and wrote, "my lil chumbaaak." Take a look at it:

Nazriya Nazim adores Meghana Raj & late Chiranjeevi Sarja's adorable son

One of the priceless moments in the video is when Meghana poses with Chiranjeevi's photo frame while holding their baby in her arms. The video will leave you emotional yet happy at the same time. The beautiful clip also has some throwback memories from Meghana and Chiranjeevi's engagement ceremony.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Introducing our Little Prince!" The video caption further read as Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja thanking everyone for all the love and blessings. "You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL!."

Meghana Raj, the wife of deceased actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, gave birth to her son on October 22 last year. 35-year-old Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June last year after suffering from a cardiac arrest when Meghana was only five months pregnant. "Three years ago, it was on this very date that Meghana and Chiru were engaged. This is a very pleasant coincidence, and it also shows how some things are destined to be and today is one such day when we have welcomed my son in law once again into this world," Meghana's father Sundar Raj had said while interacting with the media outside the hospital. There haven't been any names given to the Chiranjeevi Sarja Junior just yet.

