Meghana Raj Clears Rumours About Her Newborn Being Hospitalised, Calls It 'fake News'

Yakshiyum Njanum actor Meghana Raj recently took to Instagram to warn her followers about the fake news that has been spreading on social media rampantly. She posted a small note asking people to not succumb to fake news headlines created by several news portals about her newborn son being hospitalised as his health has deteriorated. The actor seems to be quite upset with the news as this is not the first time that it has been happening.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Meghana Raj went on to share photos of the fake news that has been making rounds on the internet. The pictures shared are of some other baby from the hospital and claimed it to be the actor’s son. Along with sharing pictures of the news that the actor went on to call it all fake. She wrote, “FAKE. Do not trust in this”. Take a look at the picture below.

Earlier, the actor brushed off rumours about giving birth to twins by posting a few screenshots of the videos with fake information. The actor had taken to social media to call out people who have been spreading fake news. In the small note released, the actor admitted that it's been a while since she spoke about things, and also told her followers that she'll update them very soon. She then asked her fans to refrain from believing in the unregulated news coming through various unverified YouTube channels. Actor Meghana Raj also added that knowledge about her family would be communicated directly to the audience through her. In the caption, she stated that YouTube videos have been broadcasting unregulated news. Take a look at the post below.

About Chiranjeevi Sarja’s passing away

In June 2020, Chiranjeevi breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru after a cardiac arrest. The sudden death of the 39-year-old actor left everybody devastated across Karnataka. Sarja, who has appeared in more than 20 films, was the grandson of the well-known Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja. Numerous fans had come to his house to pay their respects and homage to the late star. The funeral was held at Dhruva's brother's farmhouse on Kanakpura Road, Bengaluru, in the presence of family and friends.

