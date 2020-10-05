Meghna Raj Gives A Peek Into Her Baby Shower While Adoring Her Baby Bump; See Pics

On October 4, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s actor-wife Meghana Sarja took to her social media handle and shared a few photos to give a peek into her baby shower. Along with sharing the photos, she also wrote how her late husband wanted the baby shower to happen and so she did it the same way he wanted it. In the baby shower photos, Meghana was seen sporting a green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband’s cutout was placed next to her in a monochrome photo.

Interestingly, Meghna Raj's baby shower was attended by her close friends and family. The caption of her one of the three photos read, "My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA". The mom-to-be also shared a few pictures on the story session of her Instagram handle. Scroll down to take glimpses of Meghna Raj Sarja's baby shower.

Pictures of Meghna Raj's baby shower

All three of her posts managed to garner more than 200k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform, and is still counting. On the other side, a few of industry peers and friends took to the comments section and showered love on Meghna. Adhvithi Shetty and Samyukta Hornad, among many others, left heart emoticons while filmmaker Simple Sunil also greeted Meghna.

On the other side, many from her 826k followers extended wishes of good health to Meghna. A fan wrote, "May God bless you with strength peace and happy and safe pregnancy with happy and joyous baby". Another fan asserted, "Bought tears in my eyes such a lovely picture". Meanwhile, many fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

The 30-year-old actor has not shared many pictures of her pregnancy. Many of her recent posts are about Chiranjeevi Sarja. In June 2020, Chiranjeevi breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of the 39-year-old actor's death had left everyone shattered across Karnataka. Sarja, who acted in more than 20 films, was the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja.



