Meghana Sarja Teases About 'upcoming Exciting News', Fans Ask "Baby C Naming Ceremony?"

Meghana Sarja recently welcomed her baby boy into the world in October, a few months after her husband’s death. She recently posted a text post on Instagram that sent all her fans into a frenzy. Sarja, in the text post, wrote that there was some good news coming up on February 12. She wrote, “February 12th 2021 some exciting news coming up.” She added in the caption, “We are all excited!!!! ðŸ¤©”.

Also read: Chiranjeevi Sarja And Wife Meghana Raj’s THIS Old Instagram Post Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Fans react to vague textpost on Meghana Sarja's Instagram

This simple post got fans all worked up and into a tizzy wondering what the exciting news actually could be. A vast majority of the fans wondered if it could be the naming ceremony of Meghana Sarja's baby. Others suggested that maybe Meghana would share a glimpse of their baby with the people. Yet others commented wondering what the news could be and were looking forward to the revelation. The general consensus among most of Meghana’s followers was that it would be something to do with the baby. Fans who believed that Baby C would be the avatar of the late Chiranjeevi Sarja, are looking forward to the announcement.

Also read: Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja And Partner Meghana Raj Blessed With Baby Boy; Pics Inside

Chiranjeevi Sarja was not fortunate enough to meet his son due to his untimely death because of a cardiac arrest. Meghana had taken to Instagram to express her feelings about the loss of her husband. She said that she did not know of greater grief than the loss of her husband who was also her best friend. Chiranjeevi’s fans and her baby were seemingly the only things that kept her going at that time of loss.

Also read: Meghana Raj Shares Childhood Photo Of Late Chiranjeevi Sarja; Calls It 'priceless Pic'

Baby C had come as a sign of hope and renewal for Meghana and Chiranjeevi’s fans who saw the late Chiranjeevi in his son. Meghana found purpose in him as she said in a post last Christmas that the baby was the biggest gift Chiranjeevi had given her. Meghana, who still lovingly calls the late Chiranjeevi Sarja “Baby Ma”, meaning my baby, thanked him for the gift of Baby C as the baby made an effort to clutch onto his mother’s fingers. She also said that she and the baby loved him and were waiting for him. She called the season of Christmas, a time for “miracles.”

Also read: Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj And Newborn Son Test Positive For Coronavirus

Also read: Meghana Raj Thanks Fans And Friends As She Hits 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.