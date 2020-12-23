Meghana Raj Shares Childhood Photo Of Late Chiranjeevi Sarja; Calls It 'priceless Pic'

Meghana Raj recently took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the image, the late actor, who seems to be the youngest of the lot, can be seen sitting on the lap of his uncle. The image was shared with Meghana Raj by Chiranjeevi Sarja's cousin, Anu Mukherjee, who was thanked for sharing the "priceless pic".

Meghana Raj shares 'priceless pic'

The above image is one of the many pictures regarding the late promising star that have been shared by the artist since Chiranjeevi Sarja's death. Ever since the tragic event, the artist has made sure that Chiranjeevi would be there for all the events and rituals that are related to their then yet-to-be-born child in spirit form and also that of a cardboard cut-out. The images can be found on Meghana Raj's Instagram handle as well as below.

The official Instagram account of the late actor, on the other hand, which is a library of Chiranjeevi Sarja's photos and videos, seems to now be handled by his better half. Since the second week of June, two throwback images of the late actor have been shared through the Instagram handle in question. The same can be found below and as well as in Chiranjeevi Sarja's photos.

Chiranjeevi's death, their child and posthumous releases:

In an unfortunate turn of events, Meghana Raj lost her husband to a reported cardiac arrest on June 7 of this year. At the time of Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, Raj was five months pregnant with their first-born. As of today, Meghana Raj is now a mother to a baby boy. Meghana Raj's baby boy is nicknamed "little chiru".

On the work front, Chiranjeevi Sarja saw two posthumous releases. One of his feature presentations, Raja Marthanda, had made its big-screen debut in South Indian cinema screens shortly after re-opening. On the other hand, one of his previous blockbusters, Shiv Arjuna, was released a day prior to Raja Marthanda as well.

