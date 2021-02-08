Nazriya Fahadh Grooves To '90s Chartbuster; Fans Find It 'cute' | WATCH

In her recent Instagram post, Malayalam actor Nazriya Fahadh channelled her inner '90s kid. Posting her first Instagram Reels, Nazriya can be seen dancing with her friend on the song Oh Oh Jaane Jaana from 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. In the video, Fahadh can be seen copying the iconic moves from the song. The Bangalore Days actor received a lot of love from fans and celebrity friends on her 15-second video.

Telugu star Anupama Parameswaran commented, "How cute is that". Game Over actor Ramya Subramanian replied with, "Awww" appreciating Nazriya's cuteness. Fahadh's fans too filled the comment section with an array of heart emojis to express their fondness for the actress' dance moves and charm.

Nazriya Fahadh's Instagram Dilemma

On January 18, 2021, Nazriya's Instagram account got hacked. Fans suspected the hacking after a live video session showed two strange shadows walking and were heard talking in a foreign language and abusing. A couple of days later, Nazriya restored her account and revealed to her well-wishers that she has got back the access to her Instagram account.

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim's Instagram account restored, here's what happened to her account

Nazriya Fahadh's upcoming movies

Nazriya will soon be seen in C V Mohan and Y Ravi Shankar's Ante Sundaraniki. She will be sharing the screen with V actor Nani. The movie, which will release in December 2021, is going to be a love story and will mark Nazriya's debut in the Telugu film industry. Nazriya had taken a four-year break from acting in movies after her marriage in 2014 with Fahadh Faasil and made a comeback with Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Koode in 2018. The movie also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim Posts Pictures Featuring Her Pet Dog 'Oreo'; Says "Mine"

Nazriya Fahadh's photos and social media presence

Nazriya's Instagram account, which has more than 3 million followers, is full of photos with her family and celebrity friends. In one of the posts, Nazriya clicked a selfie with Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal Sufiya and called her "sister". Fans went gaga over the adorable picture. Dulquer Salmaan too commented with "Rowdies".

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim Fahadh calls Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal 'sister' in new post

Nazriya had recently shared Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi's son's first picture with fans on her Instagram story. She called him "My lil chumbaakk" with heart emojis. She also posted pictures with her dog Oreo.

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim shares Meghana Raj's post, calls her baby boy with a cute nickname

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.